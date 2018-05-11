Lalu Prasad gets six weeks provisional bail for treatment

His lawyer had sought three months provisional bail on health grounds, telling the court that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief wanted to get treated in Mumbai



Lalu Prasad. File pic



The Jharkhand High Court on Friday granted jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad six weeks provisional bail for medical treatment.

His lawyer had sought three months provisional bail on health grounds, telling the court that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief wanted to get treated in Mumbai.

Hearing the petition, Justice Apresh Kumar Singh sought a medical report from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi.

Lalu Prasad, who was undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) here after he was brought here from AIIMS on May 1, is currently in Patna on three days parole to attend the marriage of his eldest son Tej Pratap on May 12.

In the Birsa Munda jail here since December 23, 2017 being convicted in a fodder scam case, he was admitted to RIMS on March 17 following complaints of uneasiness.

He has been convicted in four fodder scam cases since 2013 -- the latest being the Dumka treasury case in which a special Central Bureau of Investigation court sentenced him to a 14 year jail term.

