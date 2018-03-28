Lalu Prasad Yadav likely to be moved to AIIMS

The suggestion came after the medical board at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi, on Tuesday once again reviewed the condition of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and found that his sugar level was high

Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav is likely to be moved to All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, in the wake of his deteriorating health.

The suggestion came after the medical board at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi, on Tuesday once again reviewed the condition of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and found that his sugar level was high and increasing.

They also said he has developed some renal problems. On Monday, RIMS Director Dr R.K. Shrivastava, too, concurred that RJD supremo, who is currently serving jail term after being convicted in fodder scam cases, should be shifted to AIIMS for better treatment.

