Landslide kills at least 11 on Bolivian highway

international

Officials also said new mudslides occurred in the same area as a result of a third day of heavy rains, though there was no immediate word of any casualties

Firefighters try to rescue victims from a car after a mudslide on the outskirts of El Choro, Bolivia. Pic/AP

El Choro (Bolivia): Authorities have said that searchers had recovered 11 bodies from a landslide that buried cars on a highway in the mountains northeast of Bolivia's capital a day earlier. At least 18 other people were reported injured.

Officials also said new mudslides occurred in the same area as a result of a third day of heavy rains, though there was no immediate word of any casualties. Tons of earth and mud collapsed on the mountain highway near a spot known as El Choro on Saturday. Public Works chief Oscar Coca said the bodies had been in two cars that were swept some 200 meters (650 feet) down a canyon.

Heavy rains had been falling for two days and the cars were in a line of vehicles making their way along a muddy patch of road when the mountainside gave way. Police General Romulo Delgado said the dead included six adults and five minors.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever