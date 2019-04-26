Late actor Vinod Khanna's wife Kavita Khanna miffed; Here's why

bollywood

BJP, on Tuesday evening, named Sunny Deol as its candidate from Gurdaspur, a decision which is being seen as a setback to Kavita Khanna who was hopeful of getting nominated from the seat.

Kavita Khanna and Vinod Khanna

Tomorrow marks Vinod Khanna's second death anniversary. With the Bharatiya Janata Party fielding Sunny Deol from the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat, which Khanna represented for four terms, the late actor's wife Kavita, who was a ticket aspirant, is miffed. She is said to be weighing all options, including contesting as an independent.

"I feel betrayed. The wishes of people who wanted me as their MP were ignored," she has reportedly said.



Sunny Deol

Kavita asserted that she, along with her late husband, had worked for the people of Gurdaspur for over 20 years. Deol was given a ticket to stand for the election within hours of joining the party.

Asked if she would contest as an Independent from the Gurdaspur seat, Kavita said, "I am weighing all my options. I have not decided anything (yet). I have not taken any decision on any issue. I have faith in God. Life is a journey. I have worked here for 20 years. When Vinodji was unwell, I used to meet people of the constituency. People wanted me as their MP," she said.

Hopeful of getting a BJP ticket for Lok Sabha polls, Kavita had been meeting public and party workers in Gurdaspur for the past several weeks.

At a rally in Gurdaspur in January this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recalled the efforts of Vinod Khanna for developing the area.

"Vinod Khanna made efforts for the progress of this place. He wanted to see modern and prosperous Gurdaspur, we have to realise his dream," PM Modi had said.

