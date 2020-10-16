Search

Late Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa pays tribute with tattoo on foot. See photo

Updated: 16 October, 2020 10:49 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

She Instagrammed the picture of her right foot with the names inscribed by tattoo artist called Cartoon,

Late NBA great Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa Bryant recently got herself a new tattoo as a tribute to her family. Vanessa inked the names of her family members on her foot including Kobe, 41, and Gianna, 13, who passed away in a plane crash last January, as well as the names of her other daughters, Natalia, 17, Bianka, three, and Capri, one.

Vanessa took to social media site Instagram to share the picture of her right foot with the names inscribed by tattoo artist called Cartoon, and captioned it: "#MiFamilia Thank you @misterctoons. Thank you! #throwback l.a love #tattooplacement"check #KobeVanessaNataliaGiannaBiankaCapri Together Forever. (sic)"

First Published: 16 October, 2020 09:40 IST

Tags

kobe bryantnational basketball associationsports news

