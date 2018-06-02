Latest overnight sensation 'Dancing Uncle' is big fan of Govinda

In the video, Sanjeev Srivastava, who has been rechristened by netizens as 'Dancing Uncle', could be seen dancing to Govinda's chartbuster song-- "Aap Ke Aa Jane Se" from the 1987 movie Khudgarz

Vidisha: The overnight internet sensation, Sanjeev Srivastava, who has stormed the social media after his dancing videos from a wedding went viral, is a die-hard fan of yesteryear's actor Govinda. In the video, Srivastava, who has been rechristened by netizens as 'Dancing Uncle', could be seen dancing to Govinda's chartbuster song-- "Aap Ke Aa Jane Se" from the 1987 movie Khudgarz.

Talking to ANI, a very elated Srivastava shared his amazement on the sudden fame.

The middle-aged dancing uncle said, "This is an unreal feeling. I can't believe my dance video has gone viral. I thank everyone for the love and support. I have been dancing since 1982 and my idol is Govinda ji. Now I hope to get more opportunities."

"It is a big thing for me that so many people have liked me, and I thank them from the bottom of my heart. I am extremely happy that people like Raveena Tandon, our chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan have liked my dance. I have learnt to dance from my mother and Govinda is my role model."

Srivastava has garnered so much popularity that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister took to Twitter to praise Srivastava's electric performance. The chief minister said, "Professor Shri Sanjeev Shrivastav ji, who has been working in Bhopal, has created massive sensation over the internet in the whole of India. Believe it or not, there is something special in the water of Madhya Pradesh."

Best wedding performance selected by UNESCO pic.twitter.com/XPmLbmRKld — Gautam Trivedi (@KaptanHindustan) May 30, 2018

