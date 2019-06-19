Laugh out loud

things-to-do

Get ready for a dose of weekend laughter at a performance by comedian Jeeveshu Ahluwalia. Known for his quick wit, spontaneous one-liners and quirky jokes, Ahluwalia gets inspired by everyday observations. He has performed at numerous festivals.

ON June 22, 7 pm

At Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity, Level 1, Kurla West.

CALL 61801011

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 499

