Laughing away

Spending an evening of hilarity with comics tickling your funny bone

Attend a comedy night named Bro Joke Suna. It will feature Shreeja Chaturvedi, a soft-spoken comic with hard-hitting punch lines who is known for her deadpan style of performance, and Aman J, an upcoming comic.

ON Tonight, 8.30 pm

AT Backspace, Lodha Boulevard Mall, Thane West.

CALL 9820384567

Cost Rs 249

