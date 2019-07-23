Laughter therapy

things-to-do

The show will feature Piyush Maverick Tainguriya, among others in the line-up, who is loved for his rib-tickling jokes and high relatability quotient. Be there for an evening full of non-stop laughter

Pooja Ruparel

Otherwise known as the actor who played the role of Chutki in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Pooja Ruparel, who is now also a stand-up comedian, will be seen in an entirely different light, when she makes the audience laugh their heads off with her wit and humour, as the host of an upcoming open mic, Knocktale Nights. Her content stems from everyday things that bother her, humiliating childhood stories and human stupidity in general.

The show will feature Piyush Maverick Tainguriya, among others in the line-up, who is loved for his rib-tickling jokes and high relatability quotient. Be there for an evening full of non-stop laughter.

On July 24, 8:30 pm

At Cohostel Backpackers Hostel, 43, Chapel Road, Bandra West.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 200

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates