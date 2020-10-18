Laxmmi Bomb song Burj Khalifa: Kiara Advani opens up about dancing barefoot in hot deserts

The first song from Kiara Advani's Laxmmi Bomb, titled Burj Khalifa releases on Sunday. The teaser showcased the actor dancing in the deserts of Dubai, however, the actress revealed she shot barefoot in the scorching sun for the song.

Kiara Advani said, "Shooting for Burj Khalifa was amongst the most enjoyable schedules of the film. Along with the fancy outfits came fancier locations, if we thought wearing chiffon sarees in the snow was difficult here comes dancing bare feet on the burning desert sands in the scorching sun. You know you’re an actress in a commercial movie when you’ve done either one.”

Laxmmi Bomb revolves around the life of a man, played by Akshay Kumar, who is possessed by not one or two, but as many as three spirits. Earlier, this film was supposed to arrive in the cinemas on the occasion of EID this year on May 22, but due to the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, it had to be pushed to the lockdown. The film is all set to explode on your screens on the occasion of Diwali, on November 9 on Disney Plus Hotstar.

The film also stars Kiara Advani as Kumar's leading lady. What will be interesting to see is how much of the narrative has been tweaked by the makers.

Apart from this horror-comedy, Kumar is also gearing up for films like Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Atrangi Re, Bell Bottom, and Raksha Bandhan. Advani will give her fans films like Indoo Ki Jawani, Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and a film with Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan.

