Leaders raises concerns on Social Media over safety of missing pilot captured by Pakistan

This handout photograph released by Pakistan's Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on February 27, 2019, shows captured Indian pilot looking on as holding a cup of tea in the custody of Pakistani forces in an undisclosed location/ PTI

New Delhi: With Pakistan on Wednesday claiming that it has captured the missing pilot of the downed IAF plane, leaders of various parties expressed concern over the well-being of the officer and voiced hope that he will return soon.

India has said it is ascertaining Pakistan's claim after the Pakistan Army released a 46-second video showing a blindfolded man claiming he is IAF's Wing Commander Abhinandan.

"I'm sorry to hear that one of our brave IAF pilots is missing. I hope he will return home soon, unharmed. We stand by our armed forces in these difficult times," Congress President Rahul Gandhi said.

ð®ð³ I’m sorry to hear that one of our brave IAF pilots is missing. I hope he will return home soon, unharmed. We stand by our armed forces in these difficult times. ð®ð³ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 27, 2019

DMK leader M K Stalin urged the Centre "to do everything necessary to get him safely back home at the earliest". The hashtags 'BringBackAbhinandan' and 'Abhinandan' were trending on social media, where people were appealing for efforts for the safe return of the officer.

Taking to Twitter, the leaders said their thoughts are with the family and friends of the pilot and the whole country is standing with them.

My thoughts are with the family and friends of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.



I urge the Government of India to do everything necessary to get him safely back home at the earliest. #BringBackAbhinandan — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) February 27, 2019

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said Pakistan should treat the pilot "as you would have us treat one of your men in uniform should he be unfortunate enough to be captured on this side of the border".

Thoughts with the family, friends & colleagues of #WingCommanderAbhinandan. Prayers for his early & safe return home to all those eagerly waiting for him. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 27, 2019

while AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said Islamabad must respect its obligations under the Geneva Conventions and treat him humanely.

Our prayers are with the brave IAF pilot & his family in this very difficult time



Under Article 3 of Geneva Conventions every party is required to treat prisoners humanely. Pakistan must respect its obligations towards the IAF pilot, regardless of ongoing circumstances — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 27, 2019

In a joint statement, leaders of 21 parties who met here condemned the Pakistani "misadventure" and expressed their "deep concern for the safety of our missing pilot".

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the whole country "is proud of this brave son and everyone is hoping for his safe return."

"We all stand united to keep our country safe and strong (sic)," the Aam Aadmi Party chief tweeted.

I pray for the safety of Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan.

Whole country is proud of this brave son and everyone is hoping for his safe return. We all stand united to keep our country safe and strong — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 27, 2019

Abdullah also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi "must suspend his political activities until the pilot is returned safely and that he had suggested the opposition parties to also put off their meeting in Delhi.

"It can't be business as usual with him criss-crossing the country at tax payer expense making political speeches while our pilot is a Pakistani captive," Abdullah said in a series of tweets.

Owaisi said:"Our prayers are with the brave IAF pilot & his family in this very difficult time.

"Under Article 3 of Geneva Conventions every party is required to treat prisoners humanely. Pakistan must respect its obligations towards the IAF pilot, regardless of ongoing circumstances."

India said Wednesday a pilot is "missing in action" after it foiled Pakistan's attempts to target military installations by using its Air Force in response to India's counter-terrorism.

In a very brief press statement, MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, accompanied by Air Vice Marshal R G K Kapoor, said details are being ascertained about Pakistan's claim of having captured one Indian pilot.

"Against this Counter Terrorism Action, Pakistan has responded this morning by using its Air Force to target military installations on the Indian side. Due to our high state of readiness and alertness, Pakistan's attempts were foiled successfully," Kumar said.

He said the Pakistan Air Force was detected and the Indian Air Force responded instantly.

"In that aerial engagement, one Pakistan Air Force fighter aircraft was shot down by a MiG 21 Bison of the Indian Air Force. The Pakistani aircraft was seen by ground forces falling from the sky on the Pakistan side.

"In this engagement, we have unfortunately lost one MiG 21. The pilot is missing in action. Pakistan has claimed that he is in their custody. We are ascertaining the facts," he said.

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav tweeted: "I am praying for the safe return of our brave pilot. May God protect you and give you courage and strength. The nation stands with you."

I am praying for the safe return of our brave pilot. May God protect you and give you courage and strength. The nation stands with you. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) February 27, 2019

(With inputs from PTI)

