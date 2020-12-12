Leander Paes set for record eighth Olympics

Indian tennis icon Leander Paes on Friday said he wants to make a record eighth straight Olympic appearance and is preparing hard to participate in next year's Tokyo Games.

On the Christmas Day of 2019, Paes had announced his 'One Last Roar' tagline, calling 2020 to be his last season as a professional player, culminating with the Tokyo Olympics.

"None of us then imagined that we would get hit by such a big pandemic. It has made all of us introspect," Paes said. Paes would turn 48 by the time Tokyo Olympics, slated to begin on July 23, happens but he said age is just a number.

"I already have the record at seven and I've the motivation that if I can push that up to eight Olympics, my belief is that India forever will stay in the history books as the most number of Olympics played in tennis."

