Learn the art of Shadow Puppetry at this South Mumbai workshop

A five day-long workshop explores the ancient form of theatre -- shadow puppetry

Workshop

Artist Shawn Lewis, a Mumbai-based designer, photographer and filmmaker, will be introducing the traditional form of storytelling – shadow puppetry – at a five-day workshop in Kala Ghoda. Lewis will introduce one of the world's most ancient and forgotten art forms in context to present times.

"The workshop will begin with understanding different forms and materials used to make puppets. Creating stories and characterisation will also be an emphasis. Playing and exploring with light will eventually bring shadow puppetry to life." says Lewis.



Shawn Lewis

The artist believes that the art of creating shadow puppets to tell amazing stories is an "unputdownable" skill to possess. When asked about the benefits of the workshop, Lewis says, "Shadow puppetry is [one of] the very first forms of puppetry in the world of storytelling. It’s a crucial component in developing exploration amongst participants. The possibilities with role-play and voice modulation add to the learning experience," He believes in making his students at UWC Mahindra College careful designers, even when creating shadow puppets, characters and story lines.

ON May 7 to 12, 5 pm onwards AT ARTISANS', Kala Ghoda. LOG ON TO insider.in

COST RS 3,000

