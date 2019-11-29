Learning Lavani

Learn Lavani in a capsule with dancer Akanksha Kadam of Kali Billi Productions at this day-long workshop. Besides taking back a full, choreographed song you will also get an insight into its social and artistic aspects. Open to participants of all genders and physical fitness above 14 years of age, the workshop can be followed up with a longer module.

On December 1, 9 am to 4.30 pm

At Piroja Studio, Zee Nayak Building, 3rd Floor, opposite Pritam Restaurant, Agarwal Market, Vile Parle East

Call 9892009357

Price Rs 1,400 including lunch

