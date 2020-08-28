LeBron James feels his balding head resembles a ruined cup cake

American basketball great LeBron James has compared his bald patch on the back of his head to a spoilt cup cake.

He recently Instagrammed this picture (left) for his 70.9 million followers comparing his disappearing hair and Resse's peanut butter cup cake and wrote: "One of the funniest ones I've seen. Hated when my Reese cup would do that but guess what I still kept it and ate is."

James posted the picture on social media before the Los Angeles Lakers game against Portland Trail Blazers. According to British tabloid, The Sun, the basketball great, who usually prefers to avoid posting anything on social media before a game, chose to share this post before this year's playoffs, which are being held inside the NBA's bubble in Florida.

"I won't be turning my phone off during this run, I can't afford to," James had said earlier.

