Legendary filmmaker Ritwik Ghatak's wife Suroma passes away

Legendary filmmaker Ritwik Ghatak's wife Suroma was 91 and passed away following old age-related problems

Legendary filmmaker Ritwik Ghatak's widow Suroma Ghatak passed away at a state-run hospital in South Kolkata on Tuesday following old age-related problems, a family member said. She was 91. Suroma is survived by her son Ritaban. Both her daughters pre-deceased her. The end came at 12.30 a.m. at the M R Bangur Hospital's intensive care unit.

Deeply saddened with the passing away of Surama Ghatak, wife of the legendary film director, Ritwik Ghatak. My condolence to the bereaved family and friends. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 8, 2018

In a message, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she was deeply saddened at Surama Ghatak's death. "Deeply saddened with the passing away of Surama Ghatak, wife of the legendary film maker Ritwik Ghatak. My condolences to the bereaved family and friends," Banerjee said on Twitter.

