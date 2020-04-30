Search

Legendary footballer Chuni Goswami passes away at 82

Published: Apr 30, 2020, 18:49 IST | PTI | Mumbai

Goswami played 50 matches for India as a footballer from 1956 to 1964

India footballer Chuni Goswami. Picture/Twitter NorthEast United Football Club
Legendary former India footballer Chuni Goswami, who captained the 1962 Asian Games gold-winning team, died on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The iconic sportsperson, who also played first-class cricket for Bengal, was 82 and breathed his last at a hospital here. He is survived by his wife Basanti and son Sudipto. "He suffered a cardiac arrest and died in the hospital at around 5pm," a family source told PTI.

Goswami was suffering from underlying ailments, including sugar, prostrate and nerve problems. Goswami played 50 matches for India as a footballer from 1956 to 1964. As a cricketer, he represented Bengal in 46 first-class games between 1962 and 1973.

