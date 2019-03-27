Legendary photo! Sachin Tendulkar catches up with Rajinikanth

cricket

Sachin Tendulkar captioned the picture as, "Always a pleasure to catch-up with you Rajni sir."

Sachin Tendulkar with Rajnikanth (Pic/ Sachin Tendulkar Instagram)

Former Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar shared a picture with south cinema superstar Rajinikanth on his Instagram.

Rajinikanth was recently spotted in the stadium during the inaugural match of the IPL 2019 between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Rajinikanth was seen watching the match, ditching the VIP seats and watching from the common seats amongst cricket fans. He had a scarf with which he had hidden his face so that no one recognises him in the audience.

As soon as Rajinikanth removed his scarf, the cricket fans in the nearby seats were shocked to find the superstar amongst them.

Twitter went berserk when the images of Rajinikanth watching the match were put online and many Chennai fans started crediting Rajinikanth for Chennai Super Kings' superlative performance in the opener.

MS Dhoni's team defeated Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets.

Chennai Super Kings are top of the table currently and will host Rajasthan Royals in their next IPL match.

