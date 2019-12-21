Leonardo DiCaprio goes incognito on date night
Leonardo DiCaprio, 45, attempted to keep a low profile as he pulled his hoodie over his head. He also wore a hat and a pair of designer shades.
Actor Leonardo DiCaprio tried hard to not get recognised during a date night with girlfriend Camila Morrone in Aspen.
The 45-year-old actor, who sported a baseball cap and black coat, was seen attempting to go incognito while leaving dinner with his 22-year-old girlfriend and friends at Matsuhisa in Aspen, Colorado, reports dailymail.co.uk.
Earlier in the day, the couple were spotted enjoying a shopping trip with DiCaprio's best friend, 43-year-old actor Lukas Haas. The trio enjoyed hitting the luxury retailers including Chanel and Loro Piana.
Keeping up with the incognito theme, he wore all black including leather jacket, trousers and lace-up boots.
