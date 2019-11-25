Leopard enters house while chasing dog, rescued after four hours

A leopard in the Ahmednagar based village created a panic in the area on Saturday. While chasing a dog, the leopard entered a house of a villager and after a span of four hours, the leopard was zeroed down and later rescued.

The incident took place on Saturday around 7 pm in Pimpalgoan Rota village of Parner Taluka in Ahmednagar. The farmer Dilip Jagtap alerted the forest officer after which the Forest Department and the Wildlife SOS organisation rushed to the spot and after a span of four hours the operation was successful.

Speaking to mid-day Jagtap said, "We have a joint family and all the males were heading back home from work while the women were cooking dinner at home. From past few days, a leopard was dwelling in our area and we were on alert. On Saturday, it seemed that the leopard chased our pet dog and the dog entered our house and then came out from the other end of the back door of the house. Later, I rescued other females and children from the house. But assuming the leopard was in the house, I locked all the doors so that he couldn't harm anyone." He added, "We then alerted the forest department."

Ahmednagar Forest Range officer Sunil Thete said, "We noticed and inspected and found that leopard had sat in the rooftop shelves and was testing how to move out. By 9.30 pm we were on the spot will full equipment and rescued him."

Dr Ajay Deshmukh a senior veterinarian led by the NGO said, "The leopard was scared and was on the hunt for his prey. We laid a trap and an hour later he started moving from one area to another. We made provision to move him out. Finally, around 11 pm he moved out. With the intention that he shouldn't harm anyone, we had given him a dart and rescued him."

He added, "We examined him and he was a four-year-old male leopard. He was handed over to a nursery of Ahmednagar who later released him back to the forest."

