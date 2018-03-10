Leopard strays into house, injures three before being captured in Indore

A leopard that strayed into a house in Palhar Nagar area in Indore today was captured even as it injured three persons during the effort, officials said

A leopard that strayed into a house in Palhar Nagar area here today was captured even as it injured three persons during the effort, officials said. "The leopard, around 8 years old, had come from a forested area near here and caused panic among local residents. It injured two forest staffers and one employee of the Indore Municipal Corporation while efforts were on to capture it," Uttam Yadav, in charge of the civic-run Kamla Nehru Zoo said.

He said that it was finally captured after being hit by two tranquilising darts. It would be released into the wild after mandatory medical tests, Yadav said.

