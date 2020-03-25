Lessons from BTS

K POP is quite big in India, even though a majority of people do not understand the lyrics. If you're a fan, then you're in luck as members of iconic boyband BTS have started giving Korean lessons from the safety of their own homes. The three-minute videos will be part of a web series with a total of 30 lessons. The group, formed in Seoul in 2010, has started using social media app Weverse from March 24 for the episodes that focus on simple Korean grammar and expressions. They follow a lesson plan developed by professor Heo Yong of the department of Korean education at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies; and researchers at the Korean Language Content Institute. The episodes are "designed to make it easy and fun for global fans who have difficulty enjoying BTS' music due to the language barrier," said their record label in a statement.

Log on to weverse.io

