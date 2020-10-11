Let people Brie themselves!

Wrestler Brie Bella wants fellow Americans to exhibit "compassion, unity and love" in the build-up to the November 3 US elections. Bella, 36, made the call after watching retired wrestler Dwayne The Rock Johnson get grilled by many for supporting Donald Trump's foe Joe Biden. "I loved how The Rock was like, 'Hey, I never talk politics, but I feel I have to.' Good for him for feeling something and voicing it. Like, who cares?"

"So many of us publicly have been proclaiming, 'Use your voice. Be real. Be you. Be raw.' And now we're getting close to the elections, and now it's like, don't say how you feel, you might p*** someone off," she was quoted as saying on Female First website.

