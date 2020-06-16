Let the games begin! Inside Edge 3 expedited for early release?

The third season of Inside Edge, Amazon Prime Video's tentpole show, was to tentatively drop in December 2020, exactly a year after its second edition. With web offerings grabbing eyeballs during the lockdown, it is learnt that the suits at the streaming giant have requested the makers to speed up the post-production work on the sports drama. The third season reportedly revolves around Zarina and Vikrant, played by Richa Chadha and Vivek Oberoi respectively, joining forces against Aamir Bashir's Bhaisahab.

A source informs, "The second and third editions were shot together. As soon as the sophomore season opened last December, the production house trained its attention on the next instalment. With several shows witnessing a slowdown due to the work-from-home policy, the head honchos are hoping that the cricket drama may release earlier than it was slated to, thus helping the platform maintain its momentum. Given the series' popularity, the top brass of the streaming service also want to dedicate three weeks to the promotions to generate enough interest around the show."

