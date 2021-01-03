Let the good old times roll! Tusshar Kapoor, Himansh Kohli celebrate New Year together in Mussoorie

Tusshar Kapoor and Himansh Kohli go back a long way. The buddies are holidaying together in Mussoorie. Kapoor is accompanied by son Laksshya, who is particularly enjoying the snowfall. The holiday does look fun!

On the work front, Tusshar Kapoor turned producer with Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani's Laxmii. Speaking about his acting projects, last seen in Booo... Sabki Phategi, the actor is all set to woo the audience with his stint in Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Kulkarni-starrer, Jersey. The actor completed 19 years in Bollywood with the release of his debut film Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai. He went on to do films like Khakee, Kya Kool Hain Kum, Dhol, Shootout At Lokhandwala, Shootout At Wadala, and of course, the Golmaal series.

Speaking about his personal life, Tusshar welcomed Laksshya in 2016 via surrogacy, and the actor has time and again shared how his life has changed after this huge decision.

