Let the kids play

How does one explain to a five-year-old why their dream birthday can't take place during a pandemic? In moments like these, party planners have come to the rescue with innovative virtual parties.

Malad-based K For Kids, founded by friends, Navin Todi and Niphul Jain, has organised nearly 200 virtual parties in the lockdown. "As more parties move online, the common concern with parents is to avoid screen fatigue. And so the key to a successful party is to work around a fun package while also ensuring it doesn't exceed 90 minutes," says Todi. Clients can pick from countless themes, like superheroes, Disney princesses, Candyland, jungle safari, sci-fi and so on. "These themes are integrated into customised virtual backgrounds with a banquet, LED-lit dance floor, balloons, and their photos. A big advantage that these parties have is creative liberty. In an on-ground event, creating a four-tier castle for the background is backbreaking. But our designers can recreate a virtual version here," says Todi.



Easy-to-install decor for the home birthday party

He also adds how the team prepares four sets of virtual invites that include save-the-dates, the main invitation, a one-day-to-go reminder and a thank-you card after the event. The game changer, he adds, are its anchor and the games. A hot-selling element of the virtual party package is the wish video. "Since family and friends can't gather around the same table on a special day, we ask them to record their wishes, or send throwback photo memories that we compile into heart-warming videos," adds Jain.

Activities include interactive quizzes, magic shows, juggling, puppetry, art and craft sessions, puzzles, rapid-fire rounds and tongue twisters. "For instance, at a detective-themed party, we played a two-minute murder mystery video, where every child was a detective and had to guess the murderer," shares Todi. Spotlighting is another element that's made kiddie parties more personal; he recalls how they created gift hampers for a superhero-themed birthday party, where they had DIY boxes with decor material and a cupcake for every guest — kids could watch the home of the host but decorate their own space too. "Hampers were delivered by PPE-clad delivery agents to 69 locations; they also carried a fumigation machine to sanitise the boxes. The winner of the decor contest was sent a gift."



A live juggling performance

When asked if the model is here to stay, Todi agrees that it's not close to the real deal. "As a business model, it won't survive, since people do not want to spend much. But as long as it keeps kids smiling, we are happy to do it."



Niphul Jain and Navin Todi

Tips for parents



Juhi Agarwal

. Start at midnight. Since kids can't go out, decorating the home with their favourite themes can be a big boost.

. Use scavenger and treasure hunts to build curiosity, solve clues and unveil hidden gifts

. Bake with your child

. If there's a theme, ensure it reflects across the attire, décor as well as the menu.

. Opt for DIY decor or party boxes that allow you and your child to decorate the home with bunting, garlands, piñatas, themed plates, tattoos, tumblers, cupcake kits and more.

Inputs by Juhi Agarwal, event stylist and co-founder, Party A La Carte

