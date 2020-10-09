Movie mania begins! Dil Bechara, Indoo Ki Jawani, Tenet, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari to release in theatres?

With cinemas across several states slated to reopen from October 15, studios are setting the stage for a theatrical release of their productions. Word in the trade circles is that the first big release will be Sushant Singh Rajput's swan song, Dil Bechara. A trade source reveals, "After the film's phenomenal success on Disney+Hotstar, it was decided that whenever theatres open, the love story will be formally released on the big screen as a tribute to the actor."



Kiara Advani in Indoo Ki Jawani poster

If things go as planned, the audience will enjoy three releases in November. Kiara Advani-starrer Indoo Ki Jawani will kick off the proceedings in the first week, followed by Christopher Nolan's Tenet the week after. "Indoo Ki Jawani was earlier slated to hit screens on October 2, but will now be an early November offering. It is subject to change depending on the reopening of cinemas in Maharashtra and other major centres, and the footfalls in the first few weeks. The makers of Manoj Bajpayee and Diljit Dosanjh's Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari are considering a theatrical run in the third week of November in addition to its ZeePlex premiere," adds the source.



A still from Tenet

Meanwhile, Yash Raj Films is eyeing a big-screen outing for Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji-starrer Bunty Aur Babli 2, and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, but has yet to zero in on the dates.

