Let there be light

DCP Expeditions, a photography training academy based out of Navi Mumbai, has introduced their initiative DCP Online Tutorials, to help enthusiasts learn state-of-the-art photography from their homes during this period. Their objective is to make these digital lessons with qualified mentors accessible at reasonable rates. The courses are designed to be interactive in nature with the help of images and slides that will be emailed to the participants at the end of each class.



Langurs rimlit. Pics/Soumabrata Moulick

Their upcoming workshop titled, Know your exposure metering, intends to equip participants with the skill to measure the amount of light falling on or being reflected by a subject. The session will be conducted by well known wildlife and conservation photographer Soumabrata Moulick, whose work has been featured by widely-acclaimed national and international platforms, such as National Geographic, Sanctuary India, Saevus, BBC and RoundGlass Sustain.



Soumabrata Moulick

"How our eyes see light is very different from how the camera sees light. The metering system is typically the eye of the camera that helps it calculate the exposure in a photograph," Moulick explains. He adds, "When you throw a scene in front of the camera, it tries to balance all the tones, but if you need to brighten or darken the scene, exposure compensation is used, which instructs the metering system how much light it should allow. In the session, we will discuss this in depth." Anyone with a good mobile phone or camera can join in.

On May 19, 7 pm to 9.30 pm

Call 9819839820

Log on to allevents.in

Cost Rs 350

