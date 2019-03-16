Let's cut the talk and get to the action

opinion

Even as Mumbaikars are still convulsed with rightful anger and rage at the footbridge collapse, there is a sense of weariness and fatigue that usually goes with such tragedies. Today, we are going to list some favourite phrases by our politicians, many of which roll like water off a duck's back, because they are used so frequently and evince little response.

We do not want to hear about some high level probe, because this is a typical response and means nothing. What does high-level signify? Who qualifies for the high level? What level is this?

There is another stock phrase that Mr Politician or Ms politician use - speedy relief efforts are on. The public does not want to know about speedy relief efforts, people want to know why this speedy effort was not done beforehand when it came to repairs and strengthening a piece of infra. Why is it always speedy relief efforts instead of speed in assessing conditions of infra and working on them?

Those responsible will soon be caught, say our netas, after a while though, people stop hearing this and the entire so-called responsible are not named or some scapegoats are cobbled together.

'Investigating the incident' is yet another favourite that the people are heartily tired of. Instead of investigating post incident, investigations pre-incident and most importantly, followed up by action would be the way to go.

Used often, these phrases are trite, placatory placebos and often have little meaning. They arouse scepticism instead of reposing any confidence in the public. We want to see action, proactive measures, rules and regulations and responsibility when it comes to local and civic infrastructural safety. Mere words simply do not cut it any longer.

