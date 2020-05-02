Lets make lives easier for city's firefighters

There are at least 160 firefighters who are working indefatigably to sanitise the streets and buildings in these times.

A report in this paper detailed how fire brigade personnel are divided into 32 teams and are sanitising more than 3,000 spots in the city, including, of course, hospitals and other places. The service has pressed its machinery into effect but it is in the end, the human chain that is driving the humongous effort of sanitising a teeming, and impossibly crowded city.

Let us recalibrate some aspects of our life and living, post these measures. One of those must be a more conscious effort to fighting fires. Let us make things easier for these firemen. This means working fire equipment in residential buildings. Do press upon the housing society committee that it is absolutely non-negotiable that they have firefighting equipment in the building premises.

We must also have residents attending the drill and familiarising themselves with the working of fire extinguishers, otherwise, the installation is merely cosmetic.

Learn from credible websites about what constitutes as the first response during fires. Knowledge about how to react first, before the experts reach, is important.

Try to keep stairwells and passages free in all buildings for a getaway in case of fire. Landlords of commercial buildings must check if compounds can be de-congested for easier access in case of fire. Easier said than done in a city where every inch of space is a luxury, but some method to the parking madness may be effective to some degree.

Small measures can go some way to make life easier for our firefighters. A more concerted effort is needed, so that we become allies with our men in blue, who are today preoccupied with protecting us in a different way.

