Letsallhelp.org cares for the daily wage/ migrant workers in Mumbai

Letsallhelp.org a startup venture in the area of social impact has been playing a very active role during the period of crisis that has been unleashed by the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. They have been working tirelessly to help the daily wage / migrant workers so that they could sustain their life and their family during this period.

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in our country has impacted our lives in unimaginable ways. The nationwide lockdown and social distancing is perhaps the best way to combat the crisis till an effective medical solution is found.

However, it is easier said than done. It could take weeks or may be even months till normalcy is restored. While we are all worried about our livelihood, spare a thought for the thousands of the daily wage and migrant workers who have lost their means of livelihood and may not be able to sustain themselves and their families for a long time.

The team at Letsallhelp.org has taken a pledge….No one sleeps hungry during the lockdown.

Letsallhelp.org has been raising funds from benevolent donors and working tirelessly to support the people rendered helpless on the face of the lockdown so they don't have to migrate to their villages or starve in the cities, by providing them with food and hygiene related products.

Ever since the lockdown period has started, the team at Letsallhelp.org has been able to mobilize over 50 tons of food products and have catered to the needs of over 10,000 people across the slums, shelters and old age homes across Mumbai.

"I always believed in a simple thought - give more than what you get from the society. Looking at the difficulties being faced by the daily wage / migrant workers, we felt that it was our duty to help them and together we have gone all out to support them. We look forward to increase our reach to more cities in the days to come with support from our donors", said Premal Shah, Founder & Change Maker of the organization.

While the team is directly involved in the delivery of the products to the needy people, they have also teamed up with trusted NGO's with the primary objective of reaching out to maximum number of needy people at this hour of crisis. All parties involved in the distribution of products have the requisite permissions from the local authorities to deliver these products at the last mile.

Letsallhelp.org encourages its donor community to make their contribution in terms of Survival Kits that takes care of the food and hygiene requirements of one person for one month. The donors are encouraged to make their contribution by logging on their web site www.letsallhelp.org.

About Letsallhelp.org

Letsallhelp.org is a startup venture in the area of social impact that enables individuals and corporations to come closer to Orphanages, Old Age Homes, Shelters for HIV affected patients, physically challenged, etc and unaided schools and contribute to their well being in areas of food and personal hygiene through a simple technology platform.

Our goal is "No one should sleep hungry" or "Be void of personal hygiene".

We are associated with a very important social cause bothering our country today with far reaching implication considering India's current ranking in Global Hunger Index. Letsallhelp.org brings in a structured, yet flexible portal that helps you take on the war against hunger across different parts of the country and help the country climb up the ladder of Hunger Index.

At Letsallhelp.org, individuals choose products and quantities they wish to contribute, which will be delivered by their logistic partner to each beneficiary at the end of the month. Donors get proof of the delivery as "Impact Proof" with a photo when the products are delivered. In the end, individuals get the joy of impacting lives in a meaningful way and feel good. LetsAllHelp.org offers various ways to contribute – one-time, monthly, adopt for one year, corporate adopt and employee giving.

For further information, please contact: Premal Shah ( 9222933333 ) and also lookup

www.letsallhelp.org

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates. Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news