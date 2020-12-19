Lewis Hamilton set to extend stay at Mercedes

Formula One team Mercedes all but confirmed on Thursday that British world champion Lewis Hamilton would continue to drive for them next season. A post on the team's official Twitter page shortly before 1000 GMT carried the hashtag "announce" accompanied by the "coming soon" and "pen" emojis along with a quote from Hamilton expressing his desire to stay with Mercedes.

The 35-year-old won a record-equalling seventh Formula One title last month, six of which have come since his switch from McLaren to Mercedes in 2013. The quote read: "I plan to be here next year. I want to be here next year. I think we as a team have more to do together and more to achieve, both in the sport but even more outside it."

Hamilton equalled Michael Schumacher's championship haul with his seventh title and already has more race wins, pole positions and podiums that any other driver in the sport's history. After finishing third at the season-ending race in Abu Dhabi last weekend, Hamilton said he wanted his future to be resolved before Christmas.

Ineos takes 1/3rd share in Mercedes

Chemicals giant Ineos is taking a one-third share in Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes team alongside parent company Daimler and team principal Toto Wolff, the Formula One champions announced on Friday. Ineos, owned by British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, will be an equal partner in the team. Daimler will reduce its current 60 per cent shareholding.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever