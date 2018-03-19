Liam Payne's night out with Cheryl's brother

Singer Liam Payne posed for a picture with Cheryl's big brother Joe and his sons, one of whom was celebrating a birthday



Liam Payne and Cheryl

Singer Liam Payne, whose relationship with his partner Cheryl is going through a crisis, seems to be still close to her family as he enjoyed hanging out with her brother and nephews here.

Payne posed for a picture with Cheryl's big brother Joe and his sons, one of whom was celebrating a birthday, according to fan site Cheriam News. They were watching the Ultimate Fighting Championship from a box at London's 02, with Payne sharing videos online on Sunday, reports thesun.co.uk.

