Liam Payne and Cheryl deal with 'struggles' as family

Singer Liam Payne believes their relationship works because they both have similar careers and understand what it is like to live life in the spotlight



Liam Payne and Cheryl

Liam Payne and Cheryl

Singer Liam Payne says he and his former partner singer Cheryl, who have a son together, have to struggle at times to keep their relationship afloat but they go through them together as a family. Payne, 24, and Cheryl, 34, have been in a relationship for two years and have a 1-year-old son Bear together.

Payne believes their relationship works because they both have similar careers and understand what it is like to live life in the spotlight, reports femalefirst.co.uk. "The funniest thing was a week before we were getting married. The next week we're splitting up. And the thing for me is, I just like to think we're somewhere in the middle.

"You know, we have our struggles - like of course I'm not going to sit here and say that everything's absolutely fine and dandy, because of course you go through different things, and that's what a relationship is. But we go through them together as a family, and that's the most important thing for me," Payne told ES magazine.

Payne said that their professions being the same, the understanding between the two has worked things out for them as he believes that nobody else would have taken the ups and downs otherwise. "It's difficult, obviously, having someone else who is so high-profile in the media pushes everything that I do to another level, and I think it's weird. I feel like the press are more obsessed with it than the nation are, which is quite funny," he said.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever