Liam Plunkett replaces injured pacer Kagiso Rabada at Daredevils

Liam Plunkett

Delhi Daredevils have signed England pacer Liam Plunkett as a replacement for the injured fast bowler Kagiso Rabada. The South African was ruled out of the IPL with a lower back injury after he felt tightness and discomfort during the fourth Test against Australia in Johannesburg.

The injury will sideline the 22-year-old for up to three months. Plunkett, who has featured in 13 Tests, 65 ODIs and 15 T20Is for England, was picked from the Registered Available Player Pool (RAPP) list, according to a media release.

