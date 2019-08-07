Lieutenant Colonel MS Dhoni wins hearts with singing skills

cricket

MSD, donning the uniform, was humming the lyrics of the famous Bollywood song

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

New Delhi: Former Indian captain MS Dhoni is busy performing his military duty in Jammu and Kashmir.

And after he was seen playing volleyball with his Army colleagues, another video is making rounds on social media where MSD, 38, while donning the uniform, is seen humming the lyrics of the famous Bollywood song, "main pal do pal ka shayar hun" from the movie "Kabhi Kabhie". Dhoni joined his regiment on July 30. He will be staying with his 106 TA Battalion (Para) till August 15.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever