Life's a beach

Sign up for this trip to enjoy movies, ATV rides, steaks and the beauty of Kelva beach

This weekend, ditch the loud, suffocating dance floors and clamorous city life, and gather your buddies to head out to Kelva Beach. At Camp Aloha organised by GetSetCamp, you can spend the two best days of the week amid the verdant surroundings of the beach situated just 80 km from Mumbai.

Laze around in hammocks under the shade of coconut trees, because on vacations, daydreaming forms part of the plan. For thrill-seekers, there will be All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) rides at the campsite. The nights are full of promise with an open-air move screening, bonfire and live barbeque. We could go on, but we've already managed to transport you to wonderland, haven't we?

On: September 1, 3 pm to September 2, 11 am

At: Getsetcamp campsite, Kelva Beach.

Call: 8082667183

Cost: Rs 2,000

