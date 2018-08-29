Search

Life's a beach

Aug 29, 2018, 09:31 IST | The Guide Team

Sign up for this trip to enjoy movies, ATV rides, steaks and the beauty of Kelva beach

Life's a beach

This weekend, ditch the loud, suffocating dance floors and clamorous city life, and gather your buddies to head out to Kelva Beach. At Camp Aloha organised by GetSetCamp, you can spend the two best days of the week amid the verdant surroundings of the beach situated just 80 km from Mumbai.

food

Laze around in hammocks under the shade of coconut trees, because on vacations, daydreaming forms part of the plan. For thrill-seekers, there will be All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) rides at the campsite. The nights are full of promise with an open-air move screening, bonfire and live barbeque. We could go on, but we've already managed to transport you to wonderland, haven't we?

On: September 1, 3 pm to September 2, 11 am
At: Getsetcamp campsite, Kelva Beach.
Call: 8082667183
Cost: Rs 2,000

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

mumbai guidethings to do in mumbai

Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's engagement party: A starry affair

Related News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK