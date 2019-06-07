Lights, camera, and drama!

things-to-do

An award-winning play about plagiarism in the world of writing is perfect to book a seat for

The world of theatre is a treasure trove of reality beautifully woven into stories that let you take a piece of them home. Trikon Ka Chautha Kon? is a play that explores three points of view of the same story that run parallel to each other. It circles around famed writer Rajnandini Purohit, who is accused of plagiarising for her latest bestseller, which is said to have been previously written by two authors, Shikhar Tyagi and Avishkar Joshi, on different occasions and in different states. Rajnandini and Avishkar set out in search of Shikhar to solve this mystery and to find their real selves.

Produced by DG Media & Theatre Company and directed by Atul Somkuwar from Actomers, the play won two awards under the categories of Best Actor (Male) and Best Ensemble (Vaishnavi Karmarkar, Sanchit Chaudhari, Barkha Fatnani, Yash Pednekar, Omkar Gandhi, Ganesh Gurav, Hemant Hedaoo, Ritul Singh, Manish Kavinkar, Sriparna Chaterjji, Prasanna Kale, Surendra Tembhurne, Dhanesh Gopalakrishnan and Somkuwar) at Thespo19, the annual youth theatre festival. The play was written over the course of six months by Somkuwar and Karmarkar. When the time came to convert the script into a performance, the passion for theatre kept the young team motivated through the hardship of limited resources, which is married to the medium. The play also demanded of its actors a strong command over Hindi, Urdu and Marathi. The result is a production laced with elements of comedy, suspense and drama.

"The story was captivating enough to convince me to produce it. I didn't want the originality of the plot to get lost only to be stashed away in some file in an almirah," says Gopalakrishnan, who is also the producer of the play. "The process was challenging, but our entire team took efforts to make the story come alive on stage," he adds.

On: June 9, 7 pm

At: Kreating Charakters, Bungalow Plot number 202-224, Swastik Cooperative Housing Society, SV Patel Nagar, Andheri West.

Call: 9820893022

Log on to: bookmyshow.com

Cost: Rs 200

