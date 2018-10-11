Lights, camera, Argentina

things-to-do

Watch award-winning films from Argentina at an annual festival curated by Luanda Fernandes, film critic and wife of the Deputy Consul of the South American nation

A still from Las Acacias

Cinema is as much a form of expression as it is a reflection of our society. Themes, after all, are not woven out of thin air, and are rooted in the social milieu of mankind, as are stories. Luanda Fernandes, 36, is a film critic and researcher, and Deputy Consul of Argentina, Gabriel Hernan Rosa's wife. Fernandes, who has collaborated with the Consulate General of the Argentine Republic in Mumbai for their upcoming film festival, Argentine Film Exhibition, echoes this when she says, "Cinema is a powerful way of exchanging perspectives and the idea behind this festival, specifically this year, is to show a sample of the diversity of contemporary Argentine cinema."



Luanda Fernandes

For its fifth edition, Fernandes and team have selected three films from the last decade that point towards the ethos of Argentine society today. This includes, Vino Para Robar, an entertaining film about two thieves who cross paths during a robbery and meet up again to steal a bottle of Bordeaux Malbec, an exquisite variant of wine; La Luz Incidente, directed by the talented Ariel Rotter, and a story about family, grief and nostalgia; and Pablo Giorgelli-directed internationally-acclaimed Las Acacias, which Fernandes describes as a "silent reflection on the question of living together."



Still from Vino Para Robar

Speaking of how she went about selecting the films, Fernandes tells us that the focus was on movies that were both critically acclaimed and well-received by the audience. "These films were directed by the most talented filmmakers of this generation of Argentine cinema," she explains. Take for example, Pablo Giorgelli, whose most recent film, Invisible, was screened in the city last year for the Mumbai Film Festival. "We thought it might be interesting to show his previous work because Las Acacias is Giorgelli's first feature film," Fernandes tells us, adding, "This year, the films have a more intimate and social approach to women protagonists as compared to last year's films which were more masculine and political."



Still from La Luz Incidente

"I think this is a big opportunity to understand the perspective of a geographically distant country and to see that it is possible to establish a beautiful dialogue with a culture that is more close to you than you can imagine," she shares, summing it up, and encouraging enthusiasts to join the Argentine Consulate in a cultural, social and humane exchange of art and ideas.

