Lights, camera, movement

WHAT does it mean to walk the face of the earth, to dwell into the present? Do you remember an experience, perhaps a moment in time that made you feel alive? Watch nine movement artistes and dance practitioners from across the globe, spanning Dubai, New York, the UK and India on one platform as they showcase their personal stories around this theme.

Titled The Elemental Playground and hosted by city-based organisation The Movement Hub, the performance will bring to the audience a melting pot of dance pieces stitched together by a common thread — movement.

"While you'll see bharatanatyam, contemporary, hip-hop, jazz or even kathak, the performance that this fabulous bunch of artistes has put together will go beyond dance genres and tell you unique stories through movements that are natural to them," shares Kunaal Sangtani, founder, The Movement Hub.

Shedding light on the idea behind the concept, he adds how the city has witnessed a surge of dance academies where competition has taken a negative connotation. "The pandemic has pushed several practitioners to devote all their energies to teaching workshops, often letting them forget what it is like to perform for sheer joy. As a community of artistes, we believe that the only way to grow is to come together, collaborate, exchange ideas and create works that we are proud of, even if it means sharing a snippet of a dance piece that is work-in-progress," says Sangtani.

On October 10, 8 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 300

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news