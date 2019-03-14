Lights out

things-to-do

This Saturday, an event will draw from your apprehensions and offer a unique sensory experience

We've all been scared of darkness at some point in our lives (some of us still are). This Saturday, an event will draw from your apprehensions and offer a unique sensory experience.

Put on a blindfold, and stay still as a group of actors whisper stories by Mulchand Premchand and Saadat Hasan Manto in your ear — blurring the line between the actor and the character they play.

ON March 16, 5 pm onwards.

AT Whistling Woods Andheri Base, Link Road, Andheri West. LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com

COST Rs 500

