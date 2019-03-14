Lights out

Updated: Mar 14, 2019, 08:15 IST | The Guide Team

This Saturday, an event will draw from your apprehensions and offer a unique sensory experience

Lights out

We've all been scared of darkness at some point in our lives (some of us still are). This Saturday, an event will draw from your apprehensions and offer a unique sensory experience.

Put on a blindfold, and stay still as a group of actors whisper stories by Mulchand Premchand and Saadat Hasan Manto in your ear — blurring the line between the actor and the character they play.

ON March 16, 5 pm onwards.
AT Whistling Woods Andheri Base, Link Road, Andheri West. LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com
COST Rs 500

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

mumbai guidethings to do in mumbai

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

mid-day at JLF: Singer Kutle Khan lights up the night

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
The Guide Restaurant Awards 2019
Vote for your fave Bombay Adda from 6 nominees

Vote for your fave Bombay Adda from 6 nominees