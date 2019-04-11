Linda Cardellini explains why she did The Curse of the Weeping Woman

hollywood

Linda Cardellini who plays the role of the mother who goes up against La Llorana in The Curse of the Weeping Woman, says she couldn't resist the complex hero at the heart of the horror film

Actress Linda Cardellini, who plays the role of the mother who goes up against La Llorana in The Curse of the Weeping Woman, says she couldn't resist the complex hero at the heart of the horror film. That's the reason she said yes to the project.

"When I read the script, I loved that it was not about being someone's wife or being someone's sister. It's really about this woman who is fighting the odds to keep her family together, and the lengths she's willing to go to protect her children," Cardellini said in a statement.

"I loved that we experience this story through her eyes. And, to be honest, the idea of being in a full-on horror movie was also kind of exciting," she added.

The film is an ode to one of the most widespread horror stories shared within the Hispanic community.

According to lore, the Weeping Woman is an apparition, caught between heaven and hell. She drowned her children in a jealous rage, throwing herself in the river after them. And now she creeps in the shadows and preys on the children, desperate to replace her own.

The film will be released in India on April 19 by Warner Bros, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

It also stars Raymond Cruz, Patricia Velasquez, Marisol Ramirez, Sean Patrick Thomas, Jaynee-Lynne Kinchen and Roman Christou. It is produced by James Wan, Gary Dauberman and Emile Gladstone. Michael Chaves has directed.

