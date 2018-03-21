Lindsay Lohan is new spokesperson of Lawyer.com

Lindsay Lohan has announced that she has signed on as the new spokesperson of the online legal platform



Lindsay Lohan

Actor Lindsay Lohan has announced that she has signed on as the new spokesperson of Lawyer.com. The 31-year-old actor shared the news of her being the new face of the online legal service on Instagram where she also posted her first ad for the company.

"When Lawyer.com first reached out to me, I was confused and a little scared, because I thought I was in trouble," Lohan said in the ad. "But when they asked me to be their spokesperson, I was intrigued. After meeting with the team, I realised, Lawyer.com is just about helping people. From getting a DUI ¿ let's not pretend I didn't get one. Or two, or three, or... some others..." Lohan added.

Back in 2007, Lohan was charged with driving under the influence on more than one occasion. She also has a long legal history that saw her facing jail time, court-ordered ankle bracelets and frequent car accidents.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever