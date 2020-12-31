Search

Lindsey Vonn announces split from fiancee PK Subban a year after engagement

Updated: 31 December, 2020 08:29 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Lindsey Vonn shared a picture along with PK Subban on Instagram along with an emotional post

American skiing great Lindsey Vonn has announced on social media that she has ended her three-year relationship with National Hockey League (NHL) star fiance PK Subban.

On Wednesday, Vonn Instagrammed this picture for her 2.1 million followers and captioned it: "Over the past 3 years PK and I have had some incredible times together. He is a kind, good man, and someone I respect a great deal. However, after much consideration, we have decided to move forward separately. We will always remain friends and love each other immensely. We ask that you please respect our privacy during this time."

 
 
 
Meanwhile, Subban wrote: "Lindsey is one of the most kind and caring people I know. I will always treasure our time as a couple together and the many laughs we shared. After much consideration, we have decided to move forward separately. We will always remain friends and love each other immensely. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time."

First Published: 31 December, 2020 08:18 IST

