Lindsey Vonn gets creative with workouts amidst COVID-19 lockdown

American skiing great Lindsey Vonn has thrived on the lockdown to the point of being creative in her workout routine. With gyms shut, Lindsey says she used everything from big bottles of bleach to jugs of olive oil and even her dogs as weights while working out at home.

"My one dog, Bear, who weighs about 85 pounds [approx 38kgs], was pretty difficult to squat with. And then Lucy is a little overweight [for a Cavalier king Charles Spaniel]. She's about 20 pounds [approx nine kgs], so I could use her for like single leg stuff," Lindsey told CNBC Make It. Meanwhile, she didn't try to train with her third dog, Leo as he weighs about 95 pounds [approx 43 kgs]. "I drew the line at 85 pounds. That was good for me," she said.

For cardio, she used the staircase. "I would run up the stairs, run down to keep the cardio going," she added.

