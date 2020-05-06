Lindsey Vonn is loving quality time with fiance PK Subban during lockdown

USA'S skiing legend Lindsey Vonn is finding new fun activities to keep herself and National Hockey League (NHL) star fiance PK Subban busy during this Coronavirus-caused lockdown. On Tuesday, Olympic gold medal-winner Lindsey, 35, posted this picture (above) on social media as she washed her SUV, wearing a bikini. "Took an adventure to the drive way [sic]. It was epic. #stayhome #takeabreakwithlandrover," Lindsey captioned her picture that went on to receive over 125,000-plus 'likes'. Lindsey also spelt out her routine during this quarantine period.

She begins her day by 8am, feeding her dogs before heading for a workout. "I usually go to the gym but since we're obviously in quarantine, the garage is my jam," she told American magazine US Weekly. Lindsey and Subban tidy up their house together and then engage with their fans via Instagram Live.



NHL star PK Subban

Often, there are work-related meetings for the now-retired champion skier, who is also a successful entrepreneur. "I am working on a few projects so as you can imagine, there is a lot phone calls, Zoom meetings and other business that needs to be done," she said.

