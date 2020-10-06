Lindsey Vonn: I've had people question what I'm doing since I was seven

Former American Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn feels that the best way to get back at critics is by proving them wrong.

The Olympic gold medal-winning skier said that she is used to being criticised as it began when she was just seven. "Anytime someone said I couldn't do something, that kicked my determination and drive into turbo mode. And I was like, 'watch me, I'm going to prove you wrong,' and that's kind of always how I've been," Vonn, 35, said during an interview with American author Angela Duckworth.

"I've had people question what I'm doing or how I'm doing it since I was like seven years old. Those kind of things flip a switch in me and I go into full work mode. But I've learned to not base my happiness on my career because as I've gotten older, and had different experiences, I've realised that [career] is not all that life has to offer," added Vonn a two-time gold medallist at the skiing World Championships.

