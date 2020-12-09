Lindsey Vonn on Instagram: Our lines and wrinkles make us who we are

In her latest post on social media, American skiing star Lindsey Vonn has urged her 2.1 million followers on Instagram to accept themselves with their imperfections.

On Monday, Lindsey shared a video on Instagram and had a strong message: "Don't be fooled by lights and filters...nobody is perfect. All of our lines and wrinkles make us who we are. It's in our imperfections that we find our true and unique beauty." Take a look at the video below.

Lindsey Vonn is also a major fitness enthusiast and often shares videos of her workout session on the 'Gram'. Vonn's recent workout video showed her rigorously training in the gym. She captioned it: Don’t get it twisted...the work never stops @projectrock @gunnarfitness

In November 2020, during a virtual interview with entertainment portal Access Hollywood, the four-time world champion explained, "I had a lot of anxiety and body image issues when I came on the red carpet because I was, you know, 30, 40, 50 pounds heavier than everyone that I was standing next to…There were definitely moments where I sacrificed a bit of my skiing career, especially after the Olympics. I lost weight because I felt like I needed to fit in and that cost me World Cup wins, that cost me an overall title."

The Olympic gold-medallist had also recently hit back at critics for trolling her over swimsuit pictures.

On the personal front, Lindsey Vonn began dating ice hockey defence player PK Subban in early 2018. The couple then got engaged a year later in August 2019. Vonn previously dated gold star, Tiger Woods.

The former alpine ski racer has won a total of four overall championships at the World Cup and is among only two female skiers to achieve that feat. At the 2010 Winter Olympics, Lindsey Vonn won a gold medal in downhill skiing. She also has two bronze medals at the Olympics.

