Lindsey Vonn on PK Subban's proposal: I thought he was totally kidding because he's like a jokester

Former American Olympic skier, Lindsey Vonn recently revealed how her Canadian Ice hockey star fiance, PK Subban proposed her for marriage and she initially did not take it seriously.

Vonn, 35, and Subban, 31, made their relationship public in 2018 after dating for two years. They got engaged in August 2019.

Speaking on American chat show, In Depth With Graham Bensinger, the two-time gold medallist at the skiing World Championships, recalled: "I had a meeting, I was all dressed up. He was sweaty, he had just worked out. He was acting a little bit weird and he was faltering with his pocket and he pulled out his ring and I was like, 'What?' I thought he was totally kidding because he's like a jokester and sometimes it's hard to tell if he's being serious or not."

However, Vonn accepted the emerald ring, which is her favourite colour as well as Subban's birthstone. Vonn said she too popped the question to Subban during Christmas and gifted him a ring. "I did it on Christmas, I had like all the dogs dressed up as Santa Claus and like Mrs Claus and I was all waiting by the Christmas tree and we had our matching pyjamas on because we're cheesy like that. He was surprised and he loved it," Vonn said.

The couple had made plans to tie the knot in the summer but had to postpone it due to COVID-19.

