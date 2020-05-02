Lindsey Vonn plays hockey with a vacuum cleaner

USA's skiing legend Lindsey Vonn may have retired from professional sport last year, but she hasn't lost her competitive streak.

In a video posted on social media, she takes on National Hockey League (NHL) star fiance PK Subban in a game of hockey at home. Olympic champion Lindsey and Subban got engaged in August 2019.

In the Instagram clip, Lindsey is seen vacuuming the house while Subban is playing with his hockey stick and a ball. Suddenly, Lindsey tackles him, using her vacuum cleaner (screengrab above) and after a brief tussle, Subban eventually falls to the ground.

"Things are getting competitive around here… #winnerwinner," Lindsey captioned her Instagram post which was viewed over 370,000 times on the photo-sharing platform.

